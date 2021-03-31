March 31 (UPI) -- An animal rescuer was summoned to a parking lot in London to assist a fox found with its head stuck inside a rigid plastic bottle.

Nick Jonas, an RSPCA animal control officer, said he was called to the parking lot in the Newham area by a worker who spotted the fox in distress.

"This poor fox was in quite a dangerous situation -- he'd manage to wedge his head inside a rigid plastic bottle and couldn't get it off," Jonas said in an RSPCA news release. "When I arrived, I was really concerned that the fox might be running out of oxygen, as he'd collapsed in a bush and was breathing very heavily."

A video from the scene of the rescue shows Jonas placing the fox in an animal carrier to safely pull the bottle from the fox's head.

"He didn't appear to have sustained any injuries from his ordeal, so I was able to let him go, and he immediately rushed off to rejoin his family group," Jonas said.

He said the incident highlights the dangers litter can pose to urban wildlife.