March 31 (UPI) -- A moose on the loose in a Quebec city went for a run through a residential neighborhood and ended up swimming in a resident's backyard pool.

Residents in Sherbrooke said the moose was spotted wandering Tuesday morning, and police received a report about an hour after the first sighting that the moose had fallen into a resident's backyard pool and appeared unable to climb out.

Eight police officers and four wildlife agents responded to the home to conduct a rescue that took just under an hour.

The moose was sedated, and the rescuers carried it out of the pool on a gurney. They said the animal would be relocated to a forest area outside of the city.