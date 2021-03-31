March 31 (UPI) -- A Croatian diver broke a Guinness World Record and his own personal record for holding his breath by remaining submerged for 24 minutes and 33 seconds on a single lungful of air.

Budimir Buda Sobat, 54, previously remained under water for 24 minutes and 11 seconds on a single breath in 2018, and he broke his record during his attempt this month at a swimming pool in the city of Sisak.

Sobat's previous accomplishment was not submitted to Guinness World Records, which listed the record for static apnea underwater at 11 minutes, 35 seconds prior to Sobat's attempt.

Sobat said he wanted to set an official world record for his daughter, Sasa, 20, who has cerebral palsy, autism and epilepsy.

The record attempt also raised money for recovery efforts from an earthquake that stuck Sisak in December 2020.