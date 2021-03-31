March 31 (UPI) -- A Minor League Baseball team in Tennessee said its mascot costume was recovered after it was one of several items stolen from an office.

Chattanooga police said the costume for Looie the Lookout, mascot for the Chattanooga Lookouts, was stolen Tuesday along with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise and other items from a locked office at AT&T Field in Chattanooga.

Advertisement

A spokesman for the team said Wednesday morning that the Looie costume was recovered with help from the nearby Tennessee Aquarium.

"Everyone in the state of Tennessee can now breathe a sigh of relief," Lookouts president Rich Mozingo said in a statement provided to WTVC-TV. "We are once again overwhelmed by the support of the Chattanooga community."

It was unclear whether the rest of the stolen items were recovered.

The Lookouts are preparing for their season opener May 4.