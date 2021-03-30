March 30 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who was "very surprised" to win $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket had good reason for his shock: he previously won $1 million only two years earlier.

Michael Ferri of Charlotte told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he decided to try his luck with a $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket from the Express Stop BP gas station in Charlotte.

The ticket turned out to be a $100,000 winner.

"I couldn't believe it," the winner recalled. "I had to look at it a few times. I was very surprised."

Ferri previously won $1 million from a HIT $5,000 scratch-off ticket in April 2019.

"My brother said, 'Why do you hit it and I never do?'" he said. "And I said, 'I don't know, I guess I'm lucky!'"

Ferri said his latest winnings are headed to his bank account.

"I'm going to put some of it back in to my savings account," Ferri said. "And the rest, I'm just going to keep for taxes and stuff like that."