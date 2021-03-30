March 30 (UPI) -- A Tennessee amusement park shared video from an unusual visit by a bear who took a stroll across the attraction's treetop suspension bridges.

The Anakeesta theme park in Gatlinburg said the bear was spotted on the TreeTop Skywalk by Barrett Ogle, a manager at the park.

Ogle captured video of the bear emerging from the fog on a rainy day while walking across one of the TreeTop Skywalk's suspension bridges.

Officials said the park is located in the Great Smoky Mountains, so bear sightings are common in the area, but it was unusual to spot one of the animals strolling across a suspension bridge.

The park said managers "are trained and prepped for visits from bears."

The bear left without any encounters with park guests, officials said.