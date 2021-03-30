March 30 (UPI) -- A Georgia woman who found a baby photo while out walking the day after a tornado swept through the area was able to reunite the item with the family who lost it to the wind.

Holly Kanner of Newnan said she was out walking Friday, the day after an EF-4 tornado swept through the area, when she spotted a pile of debris.

Advertisement

"We were walking, and in a pile of debris and insulation, and shingles, this baby photo was just there for me to find. And I was like, there's no way I can just leave this," Kanner told WXIA-TV.

The photo was a birth announcement for Mark Horn and was dated April 1976.

"I took it home and was like, 'I don't know what I'm going to do,' so, I posted it on my Facebook page and a community page," Kanner said.

The photo was widely shared on Facebook and Kanner was soon contacted by a woman who identified herself as Mark Horn's mother.

"THANK YOU SO MUCH!! Yes, I would love to have this. I sent this to my brother-in-law and sister-in-law 44+ years ago of my son!" the woman wrote in a comment.

Kanner said she has since been in contact with Mark Horn's daughter and is making plans to return the photo to the family.

"I can't wait to see the family and be able to get the picture back," she said.