March 30 (UPI) -- An employee sorting donations at a Goodwill thrift store in Oklahoma made a surprising discovery -- $42,000 cash wrapped between two sweaters.

Andrea Lessing, who only recently started work at the Goodwill store in Norman, said she was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt an odd lump wrapped up in two sweaters.

Advertisement

Lessing said she thought the lump felt like books, but discovered stacks of cash.

"My first thought was that it was fake. We've seen $5 and $20 donated here and there, but never in my life had I seen that much money," Lessing told CNN.

Lessing handed in her discovery to supervisors, who were able to find identifying documents among the cash that allowed them to contact the money's owner.

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma said the person who mistakenly donated the money gave Lessing a $1,000 reward for her honesty.

Lessing said she plans to use the reward money for her daughter's upcoming birthday.