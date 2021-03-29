Felton Lumpkin, of Mechanicsville, Va., told Virginia Lottery officials his $100,000 winning ticket from Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle spent nearly two months forgotten in the glove box of his vehicle. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

March 29 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said a lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 jackpot was forgotten in his vehicle's glove box for nearly two months.

Felton Lumpkin, of Mechanicsville, told Virginia Lottery officials he was going through the glove box in his vehicle recently when he came across the Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket he had bought from the Sheetz store in North Chesterfield nearly two months earlier.

Lumpkin said he was shocked when he checked the numbers and discovered he had been driving around with a $100,000 winning ticket.

"I screamed for my wife to come look," Lumpkin said. "It really hasn't sunk in yet!"

Lumpkin said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.