March 29 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin barbershop is offering its customers something more than just a regular trim -- it's hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Gee's Clippers in Milwaukee held its first vaccine clinic Saturday, and more vaccines are planned to be administered on the next three Saturdays.

Advertisement

Gaulien "Gee" Smith, the shop's owner, teamed up with Hayat Pharmacy to make vaccinations available to his customers.

"Come right to Gee's Clippers, get a haircut and get a vaccine," Smith told WDJT-TV. "A lot of clients have a better relationship with their barber than they do their physician. So what better place to have a vaccine administered than a barbershop?"

Dimmy Sokhal, a pharmacist with Hayat Pharmacy, said the barbershop is an ideal location for a vaccination clinic.

"People are familiar with the area. They have a beautiful room in the back for the wellness checks and everything, so we thought it would be great to have a clinic out here," he said.

Customer Ryan Wroten said he only came to Gee's for a trim on Saturday, but he left having received his first dose of the vaccine.

"I just decided to do it today," Wroten told WTMJ-TV. "The chances of me making a doctor's appointment today was probably slim. But if it's here, if it's offered while I'm already at the barbershop, then you take advantage of it."

Smith said he is hoping his efforts will also help build confidence in the vaccine in the community.

"I can understand why individuals feel a way about getting the vaccine for various reasons: from back in the days when vaccines came out when they used African Americans as guinea pigs and things of that nature, or even some talk about how quick the vaccine came out," he said.