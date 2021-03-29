Romiro Alanis of Riverview, Fla., broke a Guinness World Record by going to see "Avengers: Endgame" in movie theaters 191 times. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

March 29 (UPI) -- A Florida cinephile broke a Guinness World Record by seeing Avengers: Endgame in movie theaters nearly 200 times.

Romiro Alanis of Riverview said he was inspired to seek the Guinness World Record for most cinema productions attended of the same film after the former record-holder, NemRaps, saw Avengers: Infinity War, the previous film in the franchise, 103 times.

Alanis nearly doubled the record by going to see Endgame 191 times in 90 days.

"Movies teach us deep messages about life, culture and society," Alanis told Guinness.

He said superhero films in particular teach audiences about "helping people and those in need, which I'm very passionate about."

"We might not have superpowers but with acts of kindness we can change someone's life," he said.

He said it took some doing to see the film so many times in the 90 days, ending on July 29, 2019.

"The most difficult part about this attempt was giving up my social life with my family, the gym and managing my work hours and screening times at the theaters," he said.

Alanis said it took time for Guinness to process his application and go over his submitted evidence, which included photos and ticket stubs. He finally received word this month that he was an official record-holder.

"It would be an honor to be there with many other famous title holders, but most importantly it would make all sacrifices, love and effort I gave to be paid off bringing a big smile on my face," he said.