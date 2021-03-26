Sadhana Patel of New Bern, N.C., won a $373,741 jackpot from a Fast Play lottery game on the day of her 20th wedding anniversary. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

March 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman who decided to try a Fast Play lottery game ended up winning $373,741 on her 20th wedding anniversary.

Sadhana Patel, of New Bern, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she was at the U Pick Food Mart, the store she owns, when she decided to try out the $5 Rockin' Bingo Fast Play game.

"I said, 'I feel like I got something good, so let me scan it,'" Patel recalled. "I realized it said take it to the lottery. Then I realized, 'I think I hit the jackpot.'"

Patel said the day she bought the ticket, Jan. 16, was her 20th wedding anniversary.

"I was shocked," she said. "I called my kids first and then I told my husband. We were all happy and shocked at the same time."

Fast Play games feature a rolling, progressive jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until someone wins.

Patel said she plans to use her winnings to pay off some bills and share with her family.