March 26 (UPI) -- A French freediver plunged into a frigid lake in Finland to swim 394 feet under the ice and break a world record.

Arthur Guerin-Boeri, 36, a five-time world champion freediver, plunged into the lake Thursday while wearing a wet suit, but no gloves or flippers.

Guerin-Boeri swam 394 feet under the ice, spending about three minutes submerged.

The freediver's feat came just one month after Czech freediver David Vencl swam 265 feet under the ice of a quarry northwest of Prague while wearing only his bathing suit.

Evidence from Guerin-Boeri's swim is now being submitted to Guinness World Records.

The swim was verified as a record in the sport of freediving by the Confederation Mondiale des Activites Subaquatiques, an international federation representing underwater sports and sciences.