Police in Three Rivers, England, are warning residents to beware of several aggressive rhea birds seen running loose in the town. Photo courtesy of the Hertfordshire Constabulary

March 26 (UPI) -- Police in Britain are warning residents of a town to beware of multiple rhea birds spotted running loose in the area.

The Hertfordshire Constabulary said the rheas, smaller cousins of the ostrich, have been seen running wild in residential areas and along the busy M25 road in Three Rivers, England.

Police warned residents to steer clear of the birds if they are spotted in public.

"Unfortunately we have received reports of them attacking dogs and deer, so we ask that dog owners are vigilant when out walking," Police Constable Christian Gottmann of the Rickmansworth and District Safer Neighborhood Team said.

Police said they have been unable to identify the owner of the birds or determine their origins.

"These birds are certainly an unusual sight on the streets of Three Rivers, and we want to reassure the public that we are working in partnership Three Rivers District Council, Highways and our Rural Operational Support Team to come up with a plan to capture and rehome the birds to a suitable animal reserve," Gottmann said.