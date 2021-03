March 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said lanes of traffic on a busy highway were blocked for several hours when a 40-foot boat fell off a trailer.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the boat fell from a trailer on Interstate 10 in Crestview, near mile marker 56, just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

The vessel ended up sideways across lanes of traffic, causing hours-long delays.

There were no injuries resulting from the boat, which was removed from the scene by the FHP.