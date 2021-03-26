March 26 (UPI) -- State officials in Florida said all slingshot rides in the state have been closed for inspection after a snapped cable left two teenagers temporarily stranded on a ride.

Osceola County Fire Rescue said crews responded alongside the Kissimmee Fire Department on Thursday evening when a non-load-bearing cable snapped while two teenagers were on the Old Town Slingshot ride in Kissimmee.

The riders were stranded 30 to 40 feet in the air for about two hours and were rescued by firefighters using a ladder truck.

The teenagers declined medical treatment, officials said.

The Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services said the four slingshot rides in operation in the state have been temporarily closed to allow the manufacturer to conduct an investigation into Thursday's incident. Officials said the state will conduct its own inspections once the investigation is concluded.

John Stine, the director of marketing and sales for Old Town Slingshot, said the company does daily inspections of the rides and they are inspected by the state twice a year.

"We do not open a ride until it's fully inspected and it was fully inspected and it was good to go," Stine told WKMG-TV.