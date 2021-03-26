March 26 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's deputy was dubbed the "Donkey Whisperer" when he wrangled an escaped donkey that fled from its owner's property and went for a run.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said Lt. Jeff Morgan responded to a call about a horse and a donkey running loose on Buckward Road in Baker.

The sheriff's office said the horse returned home to a nearby property on its own, but the donkey decided to keep exploring. Morgan captured it about a quarter mile from the pasture from which it escaped.

"I have horses and donkeys, so I won the opportunity to get the mini donkey on a rope and walk him home," Morgan said. "Your full service sheriff's office and the joys of rural law enforcement!"

The sheriff's office branded Morgan the "Donkey Whisperer" after the successful rescue.