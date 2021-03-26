March 26 (UPI) -- An Ontario dog is being hailed as a hero after she stopped traffic to get help for her owner, who was suffering from a seizure.

Haley Moore of Ottawa said she was walking her 1 1/2-year-old dog, Clover, through her family's Stittsville neighborhood last week when she had a seizure.

Advertisement

"All I remember is waking up in the ambulance and being really confused; just like what is going on," Moore told CTV News.

A neighbor's security camera filled in the blanks in the story, showing Clover checking on Moore before running into the street to stop a passing truck.

"It was really impressive, the dog actually blocked my way. She kind of backed into the road to block my truck," said Dryden Oatwa, the driver of the truck.

Another passing driver, Danielle Pilon, stopped to help, and Clover then ran off back to her home.

"You could tell she didn't want to leave her even when we were with her but I think it just came to her that she was like 'I need to go home to let them know she needs help,'" Pilon said.

Moore's parents, Randall and Diane Moore, said neighbors heard Clover barking and accompanied her to their door. The dog led them to where Haley Moore was awaiting an ambulance.

Moore was not seriously injured in the incident, but doctors still haven't determined what caused her seizure.

"If this ends up happening again, I feel 10 times safer and I know she will be there for me," Moore said. "You know how good animals are and she's a really amazing dog and I love her to death."

Moore said she is grateful for the help of her neighbors and the outpouring of support since her seizure.

"I don't know to fully express how appreciative and grateful for all the support I've been getting for last week's incident. Last week was a roller full of emotions and very eventful. Again thank you everyone for everything," she said in a Facebook post.

Moore's parents said they rewarded Clover for her heroism with a big juicy steak.