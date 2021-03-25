Joshua Park collected a $1 million jackpot from the Oregon Lottery's 2021 Raffle just three months after winning a $150,000 scratch-off prize. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

March 25 (UPI) -- A Portland-area man collected a $1 million jackpot from the Oregon Lottery's 2021 Raffle just three months after winning $150,000 from a scratch-off ticket.

Joshua Park of Vancouver told Oregon Lottery officials he started buying 2021 Raffle tickets when they went on sale in early January and he had accumulated 20 tickets by the time of the St. Patrick's Day drawing.

"I started checking my tickets with the Lottery's app the morning the winning numbers came out," Park said. "I was hoping to win a $100 or $500 prize. When I scanned the winning ticket and it said I'd won $1 million, it was pretty unbelievable."

Park's win was even more unbelievable since he had collected $150,000 from a Holiday Party scratch-off lottery ticket on Dec. 24.

Park's winning raffle ticket was purchased from the Holgate Market store in Portland.