March 25 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said an officer pulled over a motorcyclist whose license plate was clearly homemade -- and misspelled.

Sgt. Steve Koopman of the Kingston Police Service said patrol officers stopped a motorcycle when they noticed the vehicle's license plate didn't quite look official.

Koopman tweeted a photo of the hand-painted plate, which was marked for Ontario, but featured the slogan "Live Free or Die" from license plates issued by the U.S. state of New Hampshire. The slogan misspelled the word "free."

"We apparently have some burgeoning artists in #ygk," Koopman tweeted. "Patrol officers again snagged this beauty off of a motorcycle. Charged accordingly and given an 'A' for effort but an 'F' for spelling."

The license plate was confiscated just under two weeks after police in the same area stopped a vehicle with a similarly handmade license plate.