March 25 (UPI) -- An entrance to a Toronto subway station was closed temporarily Thursday morning when a beaver wandered into the building.

Commuter Will Abbott said he arrived at the Royal York subway station Thursday morning and spotted what he initially thought was a groundhog wandering the concourse near the Glenview entrance.

Advertisement

"I didn't see the tail at the beginning so I wasn't sure what is was, and then quickly when it turned to the side I saw the big flat tail, I recognized it from the nickel," Abbott told CityNews.

Abbott snapped photos of the beaver that were posted to Twitter by his wife, Jen.

The Toronto Transit Commission said the Glenview entrance was closed temporarily while authorities were summoned to the scene.

The TTC nicknamed the animal "Rascal," while Toronto Animal Services, which collected the beaver from the station, dubbed it "Nickel," in honor of the beaver's image on Canadian nickels.

"'Nickel' the Beaver was clearly afraid and stressed to find himself amongst so many people, but was healthy, with clear eyes and a slapping tail -- all signs of a healthy beaver," Toronto Animal Services tweeted.

The beaver was released into the Humber River.