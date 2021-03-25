March 25 (UPI) -- Police in Wisconsin responded to a nursing home, where an officer who used to play football ended up tackling a deer to remove it from the building.

The Wausau Police Department said officers were dispatched to a nursing home after witnesses reported a deer was wandering the building after crashing through a window.

Advertisement

The department shared body camera footage of the officers chasing the deer through the building.

One of the officers, Aaron Karlen, a former college and Canadian professional football player, was able to tackle the deer so it could be transported outside.

"Seeing as how Officer Karlen led a previous life as an elite football athlete, we'll give the nod to UW-Stevens Point Football and the Alouettes de Montreal for helping him be ready to 'tackle' this call!" the department said.

The deer was not seriously injured and was released back into the wild.