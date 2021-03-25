March 25 (UPI) -- Residents of an assisted living facility in Israel broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a 17.7-foot tower of matzah and chocolate spread.

The Azrieli Palace assisted living facility in Modi'in said 200 residents participated in the project and took turns adding sheets of matzah to the tower and covering them in HaShachar Ha'ole chocolate spread.

The record attempt was timed to coincide with the Jewish holiday Passover, which begins Sunday evening.

The finished tower, which featured 950 sheets of matzah, weighed 22 pounds and stood 17.7 feet high, enough to set a new Guinness World Record.

The matzah tower was examined by a Guinness adjudicator before being turned into chocolate balls to be distributed.