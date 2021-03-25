March 25 (UPI) -- A cat that appeared to be stranded on a Florida bridge's light pole over a waterway ended up rescuing itself when rescuers attempted to reach it.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the bridge Wednesday afternoon when a cat was spotted perched on a light pole more than 100 feet over the Intracoastal Waterway.

"Our best guess is maybe it went after a bird out there," Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Garrett Pingol told WSVN-TV.

"There's no access point from below. We can't rush something like this. You only get one chance, so that's why our personnel are taking their time right now to get a game plan together and a backup plan."

The Florida Department of Transportation was contacted, and a special boom truck was sent to the scene to attempt to reach the feline's perch.

Crews had nearly reached the cat when it fled from the approaching humans and jumped onto the bridge, effectively rescuing itself. The feline was later seen lounging in the shade of another light pole.