March 24 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man turned what would have been a $100,000 lottery jackpot into $200,000 by buying two identical tickets for the same drawing.

The Summerville man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he intentionally bought two tickets bearing the numbers 2-4-5-6-9 from the Beer and Tobacco Outlet in Summerville.

Advertisement

"If I'm going to play it once, more is better," the player explained.

The man's tickets matched the numbers in the March 17 drawing, earning him two $100,000 jackpots.

The Beer and Tobacco Outlet was awarded a $2,000 commission for selling the winning tickets.