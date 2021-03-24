March 24 (UPI) -- A tourist staying at a cabin in Tennessee captured video when a black bear dropped by and decided to take a relaxing soak in the hot tub.

Todd Trebony, of Camilla, Ga., said he was staying at a rental cabin in Gatlinburg when he spotted a black bear climbing onto the patio.

The bear wandered around the patio before climbing into the hot tub for a dip.

Trebony posted video of the unusual guest to his Facebook and Instagram pages.

The tourist said he watched the bear from the other side of the window until the animal left on its own.