March 23 (UPI) -- Police pulled over a driver in Kansas for going 149 mph.

City of Overland Park, Kan., police clocked the woman's vehicle Sunday going 149 mph on I-435 near the U.S. 69 highway, which is more than double the legal limit.

Police pulled her over and issued a citation.

The officer asked the woman, "Do you know how fast you were going?"

In response, the woman said, "when I looked down at the speedometer, I was doing 128 mph."

Overland Park Police tweeted a message describing the incident and warning drivers to "Slow Down!