March 22 (UPI) -- Emergency crews in Texas rescued two horses after their trailer rolled in a crash in Austin, trapping them inside.

The Austin Fire Department posted photos on Twitter of the scene near U.S. 183 and Lakeline Mall Drive at about 9:40 a.m. Saturday. Traffic was delayed while crews worked to free the animals from the trailer, which was pictured lying on its side.

Advertisement

About 30 minutes later, the fire department posted a photo of the two horses standing in the grass near the road.

"Successfully and safely rescued!" the post read.