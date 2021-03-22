March 22 (UPI) -- A visually impaired and deaf dog was reunited with his family after rescue workers in Florida freed him from a drainage pipe.

St. John County Fire Rescue responded Saturday to a call for a dog stuck in a drainage pipe.

"The owner state that their visually impaired and deaf dog mistakenly got out of the house and went missing," the department said on Facebook. "They located him inside the pipe and called for help."

Crews worked for about two hours to free the dog, who was stuck in the center of the pipe.

"He was scared and tired but not injured," St. John County Fire Rescue said. "He was happy to be reunited with his family!"

It wasn't the only animal rescue the department made over the weekend.

On Sunday, a St. John County Fire Rescue crew also rescued a duckling that had fallen into a storm drain. The duckling was reunited with its mother and siblings, the department said.