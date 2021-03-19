Thomas Jones and Courtney Farber said taking an extra trip to the store to buy groceries for Jones' mother led them to a $75,000 lottery prize. Photo courtesy of the Kansas Lottery

March 19 (UPI) -- A Kansas man found doing a favor for his mother was a lucky undertaking when he and his wife won $75,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Thomas Jones and Courtney Farber, of Wichita, told Kansas Lottery officials they took a trip to their local Dillons supermarket to buy groceries for Jones' mother, and while checking out, they decided to buy a few lottery tickets.

One of the tickets, a $10 Bonus Payout scratch-off ticket, turned out to be a $75,000 winner.

"I scratched one row and saw a star, so I knew I had won a prize," Farber said. "At first I thought it was just $75, but then zeros kept showing up and I realized it was the $75,000!"

Jones said it took time for the good news to set in.

"You never think you're going to get the top prize," Jones said. "And I still didn't believe it until we came to Topeka to claim it."

The couple said they learned that it pays to do good deeds.

"Doing good for mom, and we got good back," Farber said.

The couple said the winnings will allow them to add a garage to their home.