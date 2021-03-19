March 19 (UPI) -- A goat that led police on a chase near downtown Las Vegas has been adopted and is now headed to a new permanent home, animal rescuers said.

The 1-year-old goat, dubbed Buzi, led police and animal control officers on a chase for more than an hour Saturday in a neighborhood near the city's downtown.

Buzi was taken in by the Animal Foundation, which treated the animal for a minor respiratory infection.

The foundation said Buzi will still need treatment after being transferred to his new home, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

The Animal Foundation said investigators attempted to identify Buzi's owners, but he was put up for adoption Thursday when no one came forward to claim him. Officials said the goat was adopted just before the rescue closed for the day on Thursday.