March 19 (UPI) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation shared drone footage of an old bridge being imploded over the Illinois River.

The Illinois Route 178 bridge in Utica was demolished Thursday after the planned implosion was delayed due to unsuitable weather a day earlier.

The department shared a video of the demolition on Facebook.

The new Route 178 Bridge opened in October after a $27.9 million construction project.

Chicago news station WGN-TV, which had a video clip go viral in 2010 when the news team cut away from a bridge right before implosion, said history repeated itself Thursday when the bridge was demolished during a commercial break.

The reporter on scene had not heard the five- or one-minute warnings, the station said.