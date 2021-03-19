Trending
Advertisement

An Ohio seventh-grader broke a Guinness World Record by sinking 52 free throws in one minute -- besting the previous record by 12.

Advertisement

Ava Pietras, a seventh-grader at Jefferson Junior High in Toledo, said she was inspired to pursue the Guinness World Record for most free-throws in 1 minute after her trainer, Anthony Miracola, set the male version of the record.

"After Anthony broke the men's he gave me the idea to break the women's so I looked into it. It was at 40 and I said 'OK, that's doable,'" Pietras told WTVG-TV. "In my first try, I got 36 and I knew I was going to break it."

Pietras sank 52 free throws in 1 minute during her official attempt.

"I'm in the gym at least a couple days a week. It just feels good just working on it every single day," Pietras told WTOL-TV. "It's awesome with the age of being 13 and breaking it."

Miracola said Pietras' basketball career is just getting started.

"I don't really think there is a ceiling, especially with the skills that she has," he said. "Because she can do more than just shoot. But as a shooter, I would say she's gotta be one of the best junior high shooters in the world."

Read More

Lottery ticket worth over $1M spent an hour on the ground in parking lot $1,500 reward offered for safe return of Ronald McDonald statue Theme parks urged to protect guests from coaster screaming risks


Latest Headlines

Lottery ticket worth over $1M spent an hour on the ground in parking lot
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Lottery ticket worth over $1M spent an hour on the ground in parking lot
March 18 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man said he almost missed out on his $1,178,746 lottery jackpot when his winning ticket spent an hour on the ground in the parking lot of a business.
$1,500 reward offered for safe return of Ronald McDonald statue
Odd News // 20 hours ago
$1,500 reward offered for safe return of Ronald McDonald statue
March 18 (UPI) -- Police in Michigan said a $1,500 reward is being offered for the "safe return" of one of the town's most popular residents: a Ronald McDonald statue.
Theme parks urged to protect guests from coaster screaming risks
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Theme parks urged to protect guests from coaster screaming risks
March 18 (UPI) -- California theme parks preparing to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic are being urged to take extra steps to curb the risks associated with a common roller coaster riding activity: screaming.
Taiwan urges residents not to change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Taiwan urges residents not to change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
March 18 (UPI) -- The Taiwanese government is urging residents not to change their legal names to "salmon" to take advantage of a restaurant's free sushi promotion.
Police wrangle loose goat chasing cars in England
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Police wrangle loose goat chasing cars in England
March 18 (UPI) -- Police in Britain said officers were dispatched to help members of the public capture an escaped goat that was spotted chasing vehicles and joggers on a busy road.
Bowl bought for $35 at a yard sale auctioned for $721,800
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Bowl bought for $35 at a yard sale auctioned for $721,800
March 18 (UPI) -- A New York auction house said a 15th century Chinese bowl bought for $35 at a yard sale was auctioned for $721,800.
Dallas museum exhibition invites guests to break world records
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Dallas museum exhibition invites guests to break world records
March 18 (UPI) -- An exhibition at a Dallas museum delves into the science behind some of the most famous Guinness World Records -- and invites visitors to attempt to set records of their own.
Taiwan zoo's escaped monkey recaptured after three days
Odd News // 1 day ago
Taiwan zoo's escaped monkey recaptured after three days
March 18 (UPI) -- The Taipei Zoo in Taiwan said a Patas monkey that escaped from its enclosure and fled into the nearby forest was captured Thursday morning in a trap baited with apples and cookies.
Book returned to New York library was 63 years overdue
Odd News // 1 day ago
Book returned to New York library was 63 years overdue
March 17 (UPI) -- A woman who checked a book out from a New York library in 1957 mailed the overdue tome back to the facility with a $500 donation.
North Carolina man's lottery ticket search pays off with $1 million jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
North Carolina man's lottery ticket search pays off with $1 million jackpot
March 17 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said going on a hunt for the specific scratch-off lottery ticket he wanted paid off with a $1 million jackpot.

Trending Stories

Last paycheck from ex-employer shows up as oil-covered pennies
Last paycheck from ex-employer shows up as oil-covered pennies
Bowl bought for $35 at a yard sale auctioned for $721,800
Bowl bought for $35 at a yard sale auctioned for $721,800
8-year-old uses hands and feet to break Rubik's cube world record
8-year-old uses hands and feet to break Rubik's cube world record
Book returned to New York library was 63 years overdue
Book returned to New York library was 63 years overdue
Theme parks urged to protect guests from coaster screaming risks
Theme parks urged to protect guests from coaster screaming risks

Follow Us

Photo Gallery

 
Kurt Russell turns 70: a look back
Kurt Russell turns 70: a look back
 
Back to Article
/
Sign up for our daily newsletter