An Ohio seventh-grader broke a Guinness World Record by sinking 52 free throws in one minute -- besting the previous record by 12.

Ava Pietras, a seventh-grader at Jefferson Junior High in Toledo, said she was inspired to pursue the Guinness World Record for most free-throws in 1 minute after her trainer, Anthony Miracola, set the male version of the record.

"After Anthony broke the men's he gave me the idea to break the women's so I looked into it. It was at 40 and I said 'OK, that's doable,'" Pietras told WTVG-TV. "In my first try, I got 36 and I knew I was going to break it."

Pietras sank 52 free throws in 1 minute during her official attempt.

"I'm in the gym at least a couple days a week. It just feels good just working on it every single day," Pietras told WTOL-TV. "It's awesome with the age of being 13 and breaking it."

Miracola said Pietras' basketball career is just getting started.

"I don't really think there is a ceiling, especially with the skills that she has," he said. "Because she can do more than just shoot. But as a shooter, I would say she's gotta be one of the best junior high shooters in the world."