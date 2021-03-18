March 18 (UPI) -- The Taiwanese government is urging residents not to change their legal names to "salmon" to take advantage of a restaurant's free sushi promotion.

The Taiwan Ministry of the Interior said nearly 100 people have registered to change their names to "salmon" under the country's Name Act to take advantage of restaurant chain Sushiro's promotion, which promises free sushi for customers whose names include the Chinese characters used to spell the name of the fish.

The restaurant requires customers taking advantage of the promotion to provide official ID, inspiring some to change their names legally.

The ministry urged residents not to change their names for the promotion, pointing out that the Name Act only allows a person to change their name three times -- meaning some of those who change their names for the promotion could be stuck with the name for the rest of their lives.