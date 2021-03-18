Nick Slatten, of Sparta, Tenn., said his winning Tennessee Cash lottery ticket worth more than $1 million spent an hour lying on the ground in the parking lot of a business where he dropped it. Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Lottery

March 18 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man said he almost missed out on his $1,178,746 lottery jackpot when his winning ticket spent an hour on the ground in the parking lot of a business.

Nick Slatten, of Sparta, told Tennessee Lottery officials he discovered the Tennessee Cash ticket he bought from Village Market in Smithfield for the March 10 evening drawing had matched all of the numbers.

Advertisement

"I was stunned. I couldn't believe it," Slatten said. "I can't express it. It was something else."

Slatten said he took the ticket with him to visit his fiancee at work to tell her the good news, and afterward he ran some errands including a stop at the O'Reilly's Auto Parts store in Sparta.

Slatten said he realized the ticket was missing about an hour after he left the store.

"I couldn't find it anywhere," he said.

The player said he retraced his steps from the day and he had his second lucky discovery of the day when he spotted the ticket in the O'Reilly's parking lot, right next to a parked vehicle's driver's side door.

"It's a million-dollar ticket, and someone stepped right over it," Slatten said.

Slatten said he and his fiancee are planning to buy a house and new vehicles with the winnings. He said the remainder will be invested and will allow the couple to live life with "not a whole lot of worries."