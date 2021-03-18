The Science of Guinness World Records, an exhibition open now at the Perot Museum in Dallas, invites guests to attempt their own world records for feats including most punches delivered in 1 minute. Photo courtesy of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science

March 18 (UPI) -- An exhibition at a Dallas museum delves into the science behind some of the most famous Guinness World Records -- and invites visitors to attempt to set records of their own.

The Science of Guinness World Records, which runs through September at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas, features some record-breaking items and interactive displays explaining the science of records, including the world's longest mustache and world's largest game of Pac-Man.

Advertisement

The exhibition also offers multiple opportunities for guests to set their own Guinness World Records in themed areas "Science of Focus," "Science of Endurance" and "Science of Reaction." The records that can be set include the most punches delivered in 1 minute.

"It's a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in not only the science but the fun, grit and tenacity that goes into breaking a Guinness World Records title," Linda Silver, the Eugene McDermott chief executive officer of the Perot Museum, told the Dallas Observer.

"Guests can learn about how their bodies react, focus and endure and how that knowledge can help them to become a record holder, too. Visitors can even try their own hand at record-breaking through a variety of interactive challenges within a giant arcade," Silver said.

The exhibition is expected to tour United States museums once it leaves Dallas in September.