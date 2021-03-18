March 18 (UPI) -- Police in Michigan said a $1,500 reward is being offered for the "safe return" of one of the town's most popular residents: a Ronald McDonald statue.

The Woodhaven Police Department said the statue, which was seated on a bench behind the McDonald's in town, was taken at some point Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Police said the bench was damaged in the theft.

"Ronald has been a big part of the Woodhaven community for many years and the Granader family is offering a $1,500.00 reward for his safe return," police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the clown statue's whereabouts to contact the department.