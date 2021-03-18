March 18 (UPI) -- California theme parks preparing to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic are being urged to take extra steps to curb the risks associated with a common roller coaster riding activity: screaming.

The California Attractions and Parks Association, the trade group representing the state's theme parks, said parks preparing to open in April should take extra steps to make sure guests aren't spreading COVID-19 by screaming on roller coasters.

"Face covering usage and/or modifications to seat loading patterns will be required on amusement park rides to mitigate the effects of shouting," CAPA wrote in its responsible reopening plan. "Additionally, on rides, guests generally face in one direction."

CAPA also called on the parks to limit activities that involve singing and shouting.

California theme parks have been closed since March 2020 and attractions including Disneyland and Universal Studios are preparing to reopen in April. The CAPA guidelines call for the parks to admit only in-state visitors and not to fill the facilities to more than 15% capacity.