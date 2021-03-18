March 18 (UPI) -- Police in Britain said officers were dispatched to help members of the public capture an escaped goat that was spotted chasing vehicles and joggers on a busy road.

The Derbyshire Constabulary's Safer Neighborhood Policing Team for Melbourne and surrounding areas said police were contacted around 11:35 a.m. Thursday about a loose goat chasing cars and joggers on Swarkestone Road, in Weston-on-Trent.

Advertisement

Members of the public helped the first officer on the scene grab the goat and hold it by the horns until a second officer arrived to help transport the animal.

Police said the officers were able to identify the goat's owner and the animal was safely returned to its enclosure.

"On a serious note if you do have any livestock or pet(s) it is YOUR RESPONSIBILITY as an owner make sure you keep them under control at all times and secured accordingly," police said in a Facebook post.