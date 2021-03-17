March 17 (UPI) -- A Georgia man who was expecting his final paycheck from a former employer said the money instead arrived in the form of 500 pounds of oil-covered pennies dumped in his driveway in the middle of the night.

Andreas Flaten said he submitted his two-weeks notice in writing in November, and Miles Walker, the owner of Walker Luxury Autoworks in Peachtree City, had a noticeable negative reaction.

"He gets up, puts his hands on his head, walks out the door and disappears for like an hour," Flaten recounted to WGCL-TV.

Flaten, who said he left the job due to a toxic work environment, said he was still owed $915, which the owner told him would be delivered in January.

He said the owner accused him of damages when he called to inquire about the check not arriving at his home, so he contacted Georgia's Department of Labor.

Flaten said the money then showed up -- as 500 pounds of oil-covered pennies that were dumped in his driveway in the middle of the night.

Flaten's girlfriend posted a video to Instagram showing the messy pile of pennies when they showed up outside the home.

"I have nowhere to put them. I had no idea what I was going to do like how do I get money from pennies?" Flaten said.

Walker said he couldn't recall if he dumped the pennies at Flaten's house.

"It doesn't matter, he got paid, that's all that matters," Walker said.

Flaten said the pennies are currently being stored in his garage while he works on cleaning them so they can be cashed in.