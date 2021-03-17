March 17 (UPI) -- An 8-year-old Rubik's cube enthusiast in India broke a Guinness World Record by solving three puzzles at once -- one in each hand and one with his feet -- in 1 minute and 29.97 seconds.

Atharva R Bhat of Bangalore, Karnataka, an avid speedcuber, broke the previous record by more than 6 seconds, Guinness said.

Bhat said he decided to pursue the record after the World Cube Association announced it was removing the category of cube solving with the feet from official status in competitions.

"I was doing quite well in feet and ranked 6th in the country when the event was pulled off the official status. I was upset with the decision. Then I decided to make a mark in the feet solve event," he said.

The boy said he hopes to eventually break his own record by finishing in a time of under 1 minute.