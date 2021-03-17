March 17 (UPI) -- An Iowa couple celebrated 50 years of marriage by putting their wedding clothes back on to recreate the original photos from their special day.

Kelly and Carolyn Gay, who live in the Des Moines area, said Carolyn conspired with Sam Hoyle of Two Hoyles Photography to surprise Kelly with the 50th anniversary photo shoot.

"We've been married 50 years and she's probably kept one secret for me and this was it," Kelly Gay told WQAD-TV.

Carolyn Gay said she came up with the idea three years ago, and the first step was to grow her hair back out to the length it was in the photos in the couple's wedding album.

"At one point in time, I thought, 'Oh it's just 50 years. Let's just go out and eat dinner and call it a day,'" Carolyn Gay said. "Then I thought, 'Really, for the number of people that got married the last 50 years, there aren't that many people that are still with the same original person.'"

Hoyle helped the couple recreate the photos from their wedding album, including a double-exposure shot and a picture in which a candlestick appears to be growing out of Kelly's head.

"People are looking for good news and something to aspire to," Hoyle said. "What better to aspire to than a happy couple 50 years on from their original wedding date lovingly looking at each other again like it was their first day. Hopefully, that comes through in the pictures."