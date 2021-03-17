March 17 (UPI) -- A New York state business is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for a 1,100-square-foot shamrock painted in its parking lot.

The Milleridge Inn, situate in Oyster Bay, Long Island, said the giant shamrock was designed to be larger than the concrete shamrock that has been in place in an O'Neill, Neb., parking lot since 1993.

The O'Neill shamrock is billed as the world's largest, but there is no current Guinness World Record for the world's largest shamrock, the record-keeping organization said.

The Milleridge Inn and town of Oyster Bay officials said they previously broke O'Neill's record with a 1,000-square-foot shamrock painted on the inn's parking lot in March 2018, but they did not seek a Guinness record.

Evidence from the newest shamrock is being submitted to Guinness for official recognition.

The new landmark was unveiled to coincide with St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the town.