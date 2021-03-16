Centauri Honey, which is harvested from a Turkish cave 8,000 feet above sea level, was declared the world's most expensive honey by Guinness World Records. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

March 16 (UPI) -- A Turkish company set a Guinness World Record for the world's most expensive honey with a cave-harvested variety priced at over $5,400 per pound.

Guinness said Centauri Honey, which is harvested from a cave more than 8,000 feet above sea level, is priced at $5,409 per pound, making it the most expensive honey in the world.

The honey is dark in color and is said to have a bitter flavor. It is prized for its medicinal value, being high in magnesium, potassium, phenols, flavonoids and antioxidants.

Centauri said the honey can only be harvested once a year, as opposed to two to three times a year for most commercial honeys, to ensure the bees that make the nectar are not disturbed.

The company said samples of the honey are sent after harvest to the Turkish Scientific Council/Food Institute to verify its quality.