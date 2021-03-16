March 16 (UPI) -- A bridal party's trip to a Las Vegas church was delayed when their limousine caught fire on the way to the venue.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said the limousine was traveling on Interstate 15 southbound between Sahara and Spring Mountain when an occupant, a bride on the way to her wedding, smelled something burning.

The bridal party noticed moments later that smoke was coming from beneath the driver's seat, and the vehicle pulled over so the occupants could evacuate.

The vehicle was soon completely engulfed in flames. Witness Jay Hawk captured video of the limo burning while the bridal party stands nearby.

VIP Limousines of Nevada, the company that owns the vehicle, said a replacement limo was quickly sent to the scene to take the bride and her party the rest of the way to The Little Church of the West for the ceremony.

Police said the fire is believed to have been caused by a mechanical issue.