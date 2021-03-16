March 16 (UPI) -- A Minnesota farmer whose crop was badly damaged by a hail storm ended up having the harvest rescued by a company that turned the damaged peppers into a special hot sauce.

Dana Jokela, owner of Sogn Farm in Cannon Falls, said the pepper crop was destroyed by a hail storm right before the planned harvest, and it looked like a total loss.

Jokela said one of the farm's clients, Cry Baby Craig's Hot Sauce, offered to step in and rescue the damaged fruits.

"They all took whatever peppers could be used, a lot of scratch and dent," Jokela told KCCO-TV.

The company turned the damaged peppers into a hot sauce aptly called Hail Fire. The company's owners said all profits from the sauce is going directly to the farm.

"Yes, it is a nice gesture, but I wasn't looking at that. I was looking at the pain those families are dealing with, knowing that you woke up one morning and lost everything and you may not have another season to grow," founder Craig Kaiser said.

Kaiser said the sauce is selling well and the farm can expect to receive up to $40,000.

Hail Fire is on sale now at Lund's stores.