A Maryland woman said she decided to try Keno for the first time while waiting for a to-go order from Belle's Sports Bar & Grill and ended up winning $80,000. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

March 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said arriving at an eatery before her to-go chicken order was ready led to her winning an $80,000 lottery jackpot.

The 53-year-old Frederick woman told Maryland Lottery officials she went to Belle's Sports Bar & Grill to pick up a to-go order of chicken wings and ended up deciding to play Keno for the first time when she arrived before her food was ready.

"I don't even play Keno," the woman said. "I usually only play scratch-offs."

The player said she used some family birthdays and random numbers to fill out a 6-spot ticket for two drawings with the Super Bonus multiplier option. She said she didn't discover until after receiving her food that her beginner's luck had paid off with an $80,000 jackpot.

The winner said she plans to use her winnings to pay off some bills and take a vacation somewhere warm.