March 15 (UPI) -- A bull escaped from a trailer while being transported in Australia and blocked traffic on a bridge before being escorted to a nearby show ground.

Witnesses said the bull was spotted wandering loose in the road outside of Murray Bridge, South Australia, about 9:30 a.m. Monday, after apparently forcing its way out of a trailer.

Advertisement

The men working to transport the bull from Naracoorte to Alice Springs were seen chasing after the animal and attempting to keep it from wandering into town.

The bull ended up blocking traffic on a nearby bridge before the men were able to escort it across the bridge and to the nearby Murray Bridge Showground, about 2 miles away, where campers watched them work for another hour to safely capture the animal.

Police arrived on the scene to help the wranglers and the bull was eventually loaded back into the trailer, with the damaged tailgate secured with ropes.