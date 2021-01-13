Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A soap bubble master in Taiwan broke a Guinness World Record by blowing 783 bubbles inside of a much larger bubble.

Guinness said Chang Yu-Te filled a large bubble with 783 smaller bubbles during an attempt in Taoyuan.

The feat earned Chang the record for most soap bubbles blown inside one larger bubble. The record-keeping organization shared video of Chang using a large bubble wand to control the larger bubble while he blew the smaller bubbles from the side.

Chang previously set the Guinness record for most bounces of a soap bubble.