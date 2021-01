Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri said officers responded to an unusual situation when an ostrich escaped from its owner's home and went for a walk.

The St. Charles County Police Department said officers from D Platoon responded when an ostrich was spotted wandering loose and walking through traffic.

The officers wrangled the flightless bird, named Clyde, and return him to his owners.

Police did not reveal how Clyde managed to escape or how long he was on the loose.